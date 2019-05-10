This appointment was done by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, who said: “We have the tools to answer the questions posed by climate change, environmental pressure, poverty, and inequality. They lie in the great agreements of 2015 – the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change. But tools are no use if you don’t use them. So, today, and every day, my appeal is clear and simple. We need action, ambition and political will. More action, more ambition, and more political will.”

The Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg and President Akufo-Addo will serve as Co-Chairs of the SDG Advocates group.

The other 15 personalities were drawn from governments, entertainment, academia, sports, business and activist organisations around the world. The activists have been tasked to lead a campaign of awareness and pushing for faster action on the SDGs.

United Nations Member States agreed to accomplish the SDGs by 2030. To build the momentum for transformative, inclusive development by 2030, the Secretary-General’s SDG Advocates will use their unique platforms and leadership to inspire cross-cutting mobilization of the global community.

The General Secretary said that “We have the tools to answer the questions posed by climate change, environmental pressure, poverty, and inequality. They lie in the great agreements of 2015 – the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change. But tools are no use if you don’t use them. So, today, and every day, my appeal is clear and simple. We need action, ambition and political will. More action, more ambition, and more political will.”

The Advocates are expected to join forces and work together to realise their goals.

“By joining forces to achieve our goals, we can turn hope into reality – leaving no one behind,” said Co-Chair of the SDG Advocates group Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway.

Co-Chair of the SDG Advocates and President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also added that “This is a time of great hope for the world. If we work smartly together and stay on course, we can raise millions out of poverty and significantly expand basic social services for many more by the 2030 end date of the SDGs.”

Find below the list of the Secretary-General’s SDG Advocates are:

Co-Chairs

-His Excellency Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana (Republic of Ghana)

-Her Excellency Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway (Kingdom of Norway)

Members

-Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of the Belgians (Kingdom of Belgium)

-His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano (Federal Republic of Nigeria)

-Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Founder, Education Above All Foundation (State of Qatar)

-Richard Curtis, Screenwriter, Producer and Film Director (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland)

-Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Activist, Environment and Indigenous Rights (Republic of Chad)

-Jack Ma, Founder and Executive Chairman, Alibaba Group (People’s Republic of China)

-Graça Machel, Founder, Graça Machel Trust (Republic of Mozambique)

-Dia Mirza, Actress and Film Producer, UN Environment Program Goodwill Ambassador for India (Republic of India)

-Alaa Murabit, Founder, The Voice of Libyan Women (Canada)

-Nadia Murad, Nobel Laureate, Chair and President, Nadia’s Initiative, UN Office on Drugs and Crime Goodwill Ambassador (Republic of Iraq)

-Edward Ndopu, Founder, Global Strategies on Inclusive Education (Republic of South Africa)

-Paul Polman, Chair, International Chamber of Commerce, Vice-Chair of the Board of United Nations Global Compact (Kingdom of the Netherlands)

-Jeffrey Sachs, Director, Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University (United States of America)

-Marta Vieira da Silva, Footballer, Orlando Pride, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador (Federative Republic of Brazil)

-Forest Whitaker, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative, UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation (United States of America)