According to him, “there’s a lot of room for continuing talks between” Nigeria and Ghana for a breakthrough to be reached.

President Akuffo-Addo said this while addressing a delegation from First National Bank, Nigeria

The Deputy Trades Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah, recently, said Ghana and Nigeria have reached an agreement for Ghanaian goods to be allowed into Nigeria and for Ghana-bound goods which are stuck on the Nigerian side to be allowed to cross the Nigerian-Benin border.

He noted in an interview that the agreement would be enforced in two weeks.

The decision, he noted, was reached after Foreign Minister Shirley Ayokor Botchwey and Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen held talks with their Nigerian counterparts on the border closure in Abuja.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo, speaking on the matter, said, “there are other considerations we all have to look at and examine to find a way, so we can all live in this region in harmony.”

Background

The government of Nigeria in August said it is time to end rampant smuggling of food across the porous frontiers.

The decision is aimed at preventing weapons and drugs from entering the country and not just to stop food smuggling, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said.

The border closure has, however, received widespread criticism from across the sub-region.

The move, Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA), violates the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol.