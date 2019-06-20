The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu who made this known in a media address in Parliament on Thursday, June 20, 2019, noted that female MPs on his side of the aisle will have a free pass to a re-election bid.

He added that if he had his way, none of the female NDC legislators “will be subjected primaries.”

The move according to Mr Iddrisu is part of ideas to increase female participation in politics and in the governance of the country.

There have been several calls and moves by individuals and organisations to the government to help increase the participation of females in the governance process.

President Akuffo-Addo who joined in the move, recently, noted that he is convinced that Ghana will very soon have a female President.

He said aside from the appointment of more women into many and critical positions in his administration and offices of state, Ghana was working to ensure that very soon half of all appointments in the country would be given to women.

Currently, Cabinet has 26 per cent of its members as women, 19 percent of Members of Parliament are women.

There are other critical offices of the state which are being occupied by women. These include the Office of Chief Justice, Chief of Staff, the minister of Communications, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Justice and Attorney General, Local Government, Fisheries and Aquaculture and Sanitation and Water Resources.