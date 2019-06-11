This follows a survey by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana.

According to the study, Dr Opoku Prempeh tops the list of best performing ministers on the basis of policy and delivery, competency and hard work.

The 2019 opinion poll dubbed “Assessment of the 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) – Perspective from the Constituents”; was carried out from March to June 2019

The findings of the study were jointly presented on Monday in Accra by Dr Isaac Owusu-Mensah and Mr Kaakyire Frempong, both Senior Lecturers at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana.

In all, 27,500 Ghanaians in selected electoral areas within the 275 constituencies of the country participated in the study of which 12.2 percent voted Dr Opoku Prempeh as the best performing minister.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, took second place with 5.3 per cent, while the Minister of Energy, Mr John Peter Amewu, came third with 4.7 per cent.

Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Alan John Kyerematen, came fourth, with 3 per cent, with the Health Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, taking the fifth position with 1.9 per cent, while the Youth and Sports Minister, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, occupied the sixth position with 1.8 per cent.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of Regional Re-organisation and Development, Mr Dan Botwe, were bracketed seventh with 1.7 per cent.

Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, was eighth with 1.4 percent while the ninth position went to the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who had 1.3 per cent.

It was evident from the study that 6.2 percent of Ghanaian knew their MPs as law-makers, support community groups, 2.2 per cent, project local problems 1.6 per cent, resolve local conflicts 1.6 per cent and scrutinize legislations 1.3 per cent, while half of the respondents identified the MPs’ role as developmental.

Methodology

The survey adopted a mixed method methodology, which is the use of qualitative and quantitative methods, through concurrent and transformative approaches.

Five electoral areas were selected from each constituency except for Ayawaso North and Ayawaso East, which had three and four electoral areas each.

