In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Mahama said that the EC needs “to be more open with the political parties ahead of election 2020.”

The former president was of the view that the EC needs to prove all doubters wrong by changing their current posture, especially towards the opposition political parties.

“They need to prove us wrong. We have our doubts that they can be neutral and fair… the current posture and the way they are conducting things makes us doubt that they will be neutral and fair in 2020.”

He further entreated the EC to transparent and welcome views from various quarters.

“The EC is not a secret society. It is not somebody’s private closet that needs to be shut and us not know what is going on there… they should open all the process.”

“When the EC starts behaving like the representatives of political parties are a nuisance [to the Commission]… then this affects the trust and confidence the people have in the EC [which is supposed to be] a neutral arbiter,” the former President added.

In recent times, the major opposition party in Ghana has alleged that the EC was scheming to disenfranchise eligible voters in the upcoming limited voter registration exercise because of a lack of decentralisation at the district level.

This has led to a form of contention between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the EC. There have also been reports of tensions during Inter-Party Advisory Committee meetings.

General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia accused the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, of harboring some prejudice against his party.

Meanwhile, the EC has said the NDC was a threat to the peace and stability in the country.

But Mr Mahama advised Jean Mensa not to “become sensitive to criticisms” and further urged her to change her posture.

“Her posture doesn’t give confidence that she is going to be neutral in this matter,” he said.