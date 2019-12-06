The move according to the minority is due to President Akufo-Addo’s involvement in the printing of new banknotes by the Bank of Ghana.

One of the outspoken members of the party, Yayra Koku declared this after the Minority in Parliament concluded at a press conference on the new banknotes issue.

The minority further promised to conduct a forensic audit into the printing of the notes, focusing on the roles of BoG board as well as friends and family of President Akufo-Addo.

“Akufo-Addo is going to be the first President in Ghana to face criminal trial after 2021,” Mr Koku said.

He cited the constitution as a basis for his claim. Article 55(6) provides for the criminal prosecution of former Presidents within three years after their tenure in office.

Background

The recent issuance of the 100 Cedi and 200 Cedi notes and 2 Cedi coins has been met with scepticism by a cross-section of the Ghanaian public, with many pointing out the irony in advocating for a cashless economy while printing new banknotes notes.

Others have also accused the government of seeking to use the introduction of new notes to fund their campaign in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

However, the Bank of Ghana has strenuously defended their action stressing convenience for large transactions among others.