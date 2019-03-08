According to the NDC, during the coverage of the event, GTV failed to capture the official NDC delegation which included former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

The party made the revelation on their Twitter handle on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

In the tweet, the NDC said, "we have taken notice of the fact that the state broadcaster GTV completely blacked out on the delegation led by former President John D. Mahama and including national chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to the 62nd Independence Day parade in Tamale".

The NDC recently voted massively for former President John Dramani Mahama to become their presidential candidate for the 2020 general elections.

He won with an overwhelming 213,487 votes representing 95.23 percent out of the total votes cast.

The party was, therefore, expecting the state television to give them coverage to recognize their presence at the 62nd Independence Anniversary, however, the party said the television station refused to grant this.