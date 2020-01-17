The New Patriotic Party will open nominations for presidential and parliamentary candidates on Jnuary 20, 2020.

Members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who aspire to be presidential candidates of the party will be required to pay GHC200,000 ($35,112.54) as filing fees.

In a statement released by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu said that the filing fee is non-refundable.

Mr Boadu in the statement said the presidential nomination forms will be available for purchase at his office in the head office of the party.

Thereafter, “a Presidential Vetting Committee (PVC) shall be established to examine and vet the candidature of every aspirant for the presidential nomination of the party to ensure that such person qualifies to contest for the office of the President of the Republic.”

Meanwhile, aspiring parliamentary candidates will pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHC20,000 ($3,511) and a GHC2,000 ($351) application fee.

Mr Boadu indicated that “all Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates other than the sitting Members of Parliament shall pay a Party Development Fee of GH¢30,000.”

“However, Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will enjoy a rebate of 50% on the filing fees and Development Levy. By this, they will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of GH¢27,000.”