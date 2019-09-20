The Central Regional Director of the NCCE, Nicholas Ofori Boateng made that revelation while speaking at a community durbar on accountability and environmental governance in the country.

He suggested that funding of political party campaigns and activities must be borne by the entire membership.

The suggestion formed part of a ten-point communiqué issued at the end of a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) on ending corruption by stakeholders including; political parties.

He noted with concern that wealthy individual members and leaders who mostly fund the activities and campaigns of political parties, in turn, recouped their financial losses after winning power,

This, he noted, promotes the acts of corruption.

Mr Ofori Boateng emphasized on the need to help fight Corruption together as a nation. He advised the public to abstain from all acts of corruption as its stalled development and emptied the national purse.

He encouraged Ghanaians to renew their attitudes and behaviours and develop positive thinking and right attitudes to dispel corrupt acts.

He also urged the public to report cases relating to corruption and said they would be duly rewarded and protected when necessary, adding that, reporting crime was the prime duty and role of every citizen.

The Central Regional Director condemned the perception and notion that corrupt acts were mainly perpetrated by top officials and security agencies saying, saying that the shameful act could be found in all corners of the nation.

“The ultimate beneficiaries of anti-corruption are the citizens and should join hands to end corruption in Ghana,” he added.