This is coming few days after the former president led a section of his security detail to clear overgrown weeds in the middle belt of the ‘Mahama’ Road in front of the new Military Cemetery in Accra, Saturday.

The overgrown weeds obstruct the view of motorists, especially towards the roundabout.

According to the NDC, this action must be emulated and also a clear indication that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed in the country’s sanitation drive.

A memo written to all its constituency organizers of the NDC said that the exercise is to address the sanitation conditions in every part of the country.

“This is to bring to the attention of all Constituency Organizers that the party shall observe a nationwide weeding and clean -up exercise on Saturday, 16th November 2019 in all Regional and District capitals in honour of the flagbearer of the NDC, H.E John Dramani Mahama.”

The NDC said that this act by Mr Mahama reignited the spirit of the National Sanitation Day which was introduced by him when he was president.

“This exemplary leadership, the party believes must be replicated across the country in order to rid the country of filth that has engulfed us under the watch of Akufo-Addo and his failed Sanitation Minister. The rank and file of the NDC are therefore entreated to take note and help make this exercise a success.”