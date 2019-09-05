Former John Mahama handed over power to President Akufo-Addo after he won the 2016 general elections. Nana Addo was sworn into office on January 7, 2017.

After he took office former President John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo have over time, been captured in several videos and photos, chatting, and interacting heartily, sometimes, exchanging a few words and laughing.

However, a trending video circulating on social media shows a different situation and raises questions about the current relationship between the two.

The President gave an unusually brief handshake to John Mahama when he went round to shake hands with dignitaries present at the maiden edition of the Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

President Akufo-Addo’s looked cheerful shaking the dignitaries before ex-president John Mahama. His demeanor changed when he got to the turn of Mr Mahama. Afterward, he looked cheerful shaking other behind John Mahama.

While some are questioning the ‘hurried nature of the handshake, others seem to suggest that the two may be ‘avoiding each other’.

