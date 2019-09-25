Cordie was recognised as the 105th Commonwealth Points of Light Award recipient.

The award ceremony was hosted by the British High Commissioner; Ian Walker at the British High Commission in Accra on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

It is a way which the Queen uses in thanking inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond.

Mr Walkerwho presented the award on behalf of the Queen noted that the UK government is now diverting much more of its money into environmental protection, waste management and recycling and has recognised that it is a global effort, not just an issue for governments, communities and individuals can also make a difference.

He said, “I am delighted to present the Commonwealth Points of Light award to Cordie Aziz of Environment 360 on behalf of HM The Queen. Cordie is bringing together communities and businesses to change the culture around recycling.”

“Together with her dedicated team at Environment360, Cordie has become a key partner to the British High Commission at our flagship events, helping us to reduce and recycle our waste. Her work has already led to the collection of 600 metric tonnes of waste paper. Cordie’s innovative workshops in schools has resulted in 15,000 children setting up their own recycling programmes. The future looks green,” he added.

Cordie Aziz who commented after receiving the award expressed her excitement in being honoured by the Queen.

She said, “It is such a great privilege to be recognised for doing something that I absolutely love. Through my work with informal waste sector workers, I seek to not only reduce the poverty gap among a vulnerable population, but also create waste collection systems that stop plastic waste from devastating our communities and waterways.”

“I think that by empowering the vulnerable, we can create a ripple effect that will undoubtedly change the way the world works. Through my work, I envision creating greater social equity, inclusion and a cleaner Ghana that we all can enjoy. I thank everyone at the British High Commission in Ghana for championing these causes and recognising the importance of this work,” she noted.