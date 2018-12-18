In his suit the plaintiff, Boakye Assomaning Tawiah, states Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida is over 60 years.

A Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has been sued for age-cheating.

The plaintiff Boakye Assomaning Tawiah, in his suit argues that Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida is over 60 years and must, therefore, abide by the retirement laws of the country.

The law states that every working individual retires from office at 60 years old.

Boakye Assomaning Tawiah said that Hajia Maida’s details at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) prove that she was born on 5 June 1958.

He said that Hajia Maida “first registered into the Social Security Scheme on 22nd February 1979 and stated her date of birth as 5th June 1958 and then signed and thumb-printed the membership registration card.”

He continued: “On 15th September 1993, [Hajia Maida] again completed another SSNIT change of beneficiary form and stated and confirmed by signing and thumb-printing her date of birth as 5th of June 1958.”

Mr Tawiah is, therefore, praying the court to declare that Hajia Maida “was due for her compulsory retirement since 5 June 2018” and should be ordered to “proceed on her compulsory retirement fourteen days following the final determination of this suit.”