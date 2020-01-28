The government has consolidated the country’s emergency response numbers into a single hotline -112. This means that for all emergencies you will call 112.

This also means that the 191, 192 and 193 which hitherto were dedicated to the Police, Fire, and Ambulance services are no longer effective

Speaking at the Black Stars Square at the launch and distribution of ambulances to the constituencies in the country, President Akufo-Addo said this is to provide more safety and assist state agencies to deliver on their mandate in a more improved manner.

“Government has succeeded in getting a unique emergency number for all providers of emergency service in the country. In the past – the Police Service, the Fire Service, and the National Ambulance Service all had emergency response numbers. I am happy to announce that thankfully, we have merged all emergency numbers to one number which is 112. For any form of emergency -either police service, fire service and ambulance service the number to dial on all mobile networks is 112.”

President Akufo-Addo warned the public against the abuse of the new emergency line. He said that such prank calls put the lives of those actually need the emergency services in danger.

“I will appeal that this improvement in the provision of emergency services not be abused. We are told that 90 percent of calls made to the providers of emergency services are usually prank calls. This is not right as it only endangers the lives of Ghanaians in need.”