This makes her the first female Ghanaian-British MP in the UK.

She is following in the footsteps of her male colleagues Adam Afriyie, Sam Philip Gyimah, and Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng.

Abena Oppong-Asare

The Labour Party candidate polled 19,882 votes to beat Joe Robertson of the Tory Party, who received 16,124 votes.

The Erith and Thamesmead seat has long been a stronghold of the Labour Party.

Longtime MP Teresa Pearce stepped down before this election, making way for Abena Oppong-Asare to succeed her.

Abena Oppong-Asare is a former Bexley councillor who served as a ward representative for four years until 2018.