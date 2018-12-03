Pulse.ng logo
George W. Bush shares the 'profound' moment he shared with his father when he entered the Oval Office for the first time as president

In an interview with "60 Minutes", former President George W. Bush shared a touching memory of his father from after he became president in 2001.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
george w bush george hw bush play

george w bush george hw bush

(Stephan Savoia/AP)

  • Former President George W. Bush shared a touching memory of his father, the late President George H.W. Bush, in an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday.
  • The elder Bush died on Friday at his home in Houston, Texas.
  • The pair were the second father and son to both serve as US president, and the younger Bush spoke about the special moment they shared in the Oval Office after his inauguration in 2001.

Following the passing of former President George H.W. Bush on Friday, "60 Minutes" aired an interview with his son, 43rd President George W. Bush, who shared a touching memory of his father from shortly after he was sworn in as commander-in-chief in 2001.

After going back to the White House after the inauguration, Bush says his chief of staff Andy Card took him to the Oval Office to see it for the first time as president.

Soon after, his father joined him in the room and they shared a special moment, as only the second father-and-son to both be elected president. The younger Bush recalled:

"My favorite story about all that is ... I had just gotten sworn in and Andy Card said, 'Why don't you do down to the Oval and see what it feels like as president.' And I said, 'OK.' So I went down, sitting down there and just kind of taking it all in, and in walks dad.

"So Andy had told dad that I was down there. And he walks down and I said, 'Mr. President, welcome.'

"He said, 'Thank you, Mr. President.' And that's pretty much all that was said for a while. And it was a very profound moment for me."

Read more: Former US presidents, Queen Elizabeth, the Dalai Lama, and more react to the death of former president George H.W. Bush

George W. Bush was the eldest of George H.W. Bush's six children with his wife Barbara Bush, who preceded him in death this past April.

Bush's last words were to his son. As the end neared on Friday night, George W. Bush called his father and told him that he loved him.

"I love you too," his father responded, in his last words.

