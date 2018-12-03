Pulse.ng logo
George H.W. Bush, famous for his quirky socks, will be buried in a pair that commemorate his World War II service

The late 41st president's spokesman tweeted out a picture of the socks on Monday, which show a fleet of planes flying.

The tie and socks former President George H.W. Bush will be buried in. play

The tie and socks former President George H.W. Bush will be buried in.

(Getty/Jim McGrath)

The late President George H.W. Bush was well known for his love of socks.

He once said in 2014 that " target="_blank"the louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern — the better."

So it's perhaps no surprise that the 41st president will be buried in a colorful pair.

On Monday, Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, tweeted a picture of the socks and tie that the president will be laid to rest in.

While the tie is a conservative red number, the socks are more typical of Bush's style. They show a fleet of airplanes flying in the sky, a tribute to Bush's World War II service as a naval aviator.

"The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41," McGrath tweeted.

The president's casket departed Houston Monday morning to be taken to Washington, D.C., where he will lie in state in the US Capitol through Wednesday.

Read more: Photo of George H.W. Bush's service dog mourning at his casket pulls the internet's heartstrings

On Wednesday, a memorial service will be held for Bush at the National Cathedral, where sitting President Donald Trump will be in attendance. Following that service, Bush's body will be taken back to Texas for another service, followed by his interment at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

He will be buried next to his daughter Robin, who died from cancer as a toddler in 1953, and wife Barbara, who passed in April.

Bush wore a pair of book-themed socks to his wife's funeral in the spring, to honor her work to improve to literacy.

