George Conway's 'actions are horrible': Eric Trump goes off against Kellyanne Conway's husband after fiery criticism

Attorney George Conway has routinely tweeted messages that broadly conflict with the Trump administration and his wife's political views.

  • Eric Trump, President Donald Trump's son, railed against attorney George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, on Twitter.
  • Conway has routinely tweeted messages that broadly conflict with the Trump administration's political agenda.
  • Trump described Conway's actions as "horrible" and disrespectful.

Eric Trump, an executive of the Trump Organization and President Donald Trump's son, railed against attorney George Conway, husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, in a tweet and called his frequent musings against Trump "horrible."

"Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all," Trump tweeted Monday. "[Kellyanne] is great person and frankly his actions are horrible."

George Conway has been described by some as "America's favorite tweeting lawyer," and he has routinely tweeted and retweeted messages that broadly conflict with the Trump administration's agenda.

"That the President doesn't necessarily know what he's talking about or isn't necessarily telling the truth obviously *has* to be the government's position, because, well, facts are facts," Conway said on Twitter on Friday, referring to a court filing from the Justice Department on the veracity of Trump's tweets.

Conway, who previously identified as a Republican, said he was unsure about the direction the GOP is heading towards during the Trump administration.

"I don't feel comfortable being a Republican anymore," Conway said in a podcast in November. "I think the Republican Party has become something of a personality cult."

"I'm watching this thing, and it's like the administration is like a s---show in a dumpster fire," Conway added. "And I'm like, 'I don't want to do that. I don't know.'"

As a front-runner candidate to lead the Justice Department's civil division during Trump's presidency, Conway reportedly declined the offer in 2017 and has since been billed as an agitator of the Trump White House — where his wife can be seen fiercely defending the president amid an avalanche of unflattering news.

Eric is not the only Trump to have publicly slammed Conway. The president appears to be aware of some of Conway's criticism, the majority of which is publicly available on Twitter, where his nearly 180,000 followers can view legal analyses and pictures of corgis.

"You mean, Mr. Kellyanne Conway?" Trump said to reporters in November, after Conway criticized Trump's appointment of acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker. "He's trying to get publicity for himself."

"Why don't you do this: why don't you ask Kellyanne that question, alright?" he continued. "She might know him better than me. I really don't know the guy."

