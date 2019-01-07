The Gabonese government says it has arrested four out of five junior military officers who attempted a coup at a national radio station on Monday morning.

The communication minister, Guy-Bertrand Mapangou, in a statement issued on Monday, January 7, 2018, says the 'situation is under control' as rebels have been arrested.

According to reports, four of five Gabon military officers who attempted a coup have been arrested shortly after making the speech and one escaped.

Mapangou says they are a group of jokers and the military hierarchy does not recognise them.

AU Condemns unconstitutional change of power in Gabon

African Union has condemned the coup attempts and affirmed the organisation's total rejection of all unconstitutional change of power.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, stated this in a series of tweets on Monday.

On Monday morning, some junior Gabonese soldiers appeared on a state radio station and declared seizure of power in the oil-rich African country.

The junior military men expressed disappointment with President Ali Bongo's inability to rule and carry out responsibilities of the office.

Lt Kelly Ondo Obiang, the leader of the so-called Patriotic Movement of the Defence and Security Forces of Gabon appealed to young people to "take charge of their destiny".

President Ali Bongo who took over after his late father in 2009 has been hospitalised since October 2018adn currently receiving treatments in Morocco.

In a New Year Message, the president appeared on a video, saying he was recovering from the illness.