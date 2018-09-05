Pulse.ng logo
French President Emmanuel Macron's job-approval rating hits its lowest point yet

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing his worst approval rating yet at 31%. That number is worse than his predecessor Francois Hollande had at this point in the presidency. Hollande would go on to be the most unpopular president in French history.

Emmanuel Macron play

Emmanuel Macron

(REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer)

  • French President Emmanuel Macron faces his lowest approval rating yet at 31%.
  • The news comes as voters have reportedly become wary of Macron's business-friendly attempts to overhaul the country's economy.
  • Macron's approval rating at this point in his presidency is lower than that of his predecessor, Francois Hollande.
  • Hollande would go on to be the country's most unpopular president, later in his term.

Fewer than two years into his first term as France's president, Emmanuel Macron is staring down his lowest approval rating yet, and has become more unpopular than his predecessor Francois Hollande was at the same point in office.

Macron’s approval rating dropped to 31%, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing an Ifop survey. The news comes five days after the pro-business president found himself in hot water for referring to French people as "Gauls who are resistant to change," while addressing European business leaders in Copenhagen.

In a speech criticizing how stringent French unemployment benefits were discouraging companies from hiring and firing employees, Macron said he preferred the Nordic economic system instead.

Macron’s popularity also took hit following a scandal involving the 40-year-old leader’s ex-bodyguard, who was caught on camera roughing up some protesters at a demonstration in May.

The majority of respondents in the Ifop poll claimed they disagree with Macron’s vision for the country or the economy, and 78% said he was out of touch with the worries of the French people.

But Macron fared better among respondents on question about how he handles issues abroad. About 54% said they believe strongly or at least somewhat that the president had the French people’s interest at heart on matters of international significance.

Macron’s rating was lowest among voters between the ages of 18-24, with 72% disapproving of him.

"The shift shows how his summer went," Frederic Dabi, Ifop’s head of polling, told Sud Radio. "This is a horrible return to work for Macron."

At the same point in his presidency, Macron's predecessor, Francois Hollande, had an approval rating of 32%.

Hollande went on to become the most unpopular president France's history in November 2016, when his approval rating cratered to just 4%, Foreign Policy reported at the time.

