President Muhammadu Buhari appoints Muhammad M. Nami to replace Babatunde Fowler as FIRS Chairman.

Nami is a tax consultant and accounting professional who was once a member of the presidential Audit Committee on Recoveries.

The president also approves the composition of the board of the revenue agency.

The Nigerian government has appointed Muhammad M. Nami as the new chairman of the country's revenue-generating agency, Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Nami, a tax consultant, replaces Babatunde Fowler, whose tenure 5-year tenure expired on Monday, December 9, 2019.

President Buhari in his office (Daily Post)

In a statement on Monday, the presidency described “Mr. Muhammad, a well-trained tax, accounting, and management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies, has almost three decades of practical work experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non-profit organisations.”

The statement added that President Muhammadu Buhari also approved the composition of the board of the revenue agency.

Brief profile about Muhammad Nami, the new FIRS Boss

Nami graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna and Bayero University, Kano.

In 2017, he was appointed by President Buhari as a member of the Audit Committee on Recoveries - a committee set up to recover lost in Nigeria. As of September 2018, the committee said it had recovered about $2 billion.

Until his appointment, he was a tax consultant at PKF Nigeria, a subsidiary of PKF International Limited, a professional services.

FIRS tax collection records

Nami will step into the shoes of Fowler in a revenue agency that has witnessed revenue shortfalls for the country since the inception of the Buhari-led government in 2015.

Four months ago, the government queried Fowler, over dwindling tax revenue and asked him to account for significant variances in the budgeted collections and actual collections by the agency. For this year, the agency projected N8 trillion collections for 2019.

At different fora, the IMF and other local international organisations have advised the government to increase its revenue sources to close a huge fiscal gap, rising debt level, and improve on infrastructural decay.