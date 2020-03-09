Mr Mahama who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said the democracy dispensation demands that Ghanaians make inputs for an inclusive manifesto that addresses their real needs.

Speaking at the Upper East Regional “Speak Out” session in Bolgatanga, the former president said the forum will help the NDC formulate programmes and policies for inclusive development.

“Today is your chance to be as open and honest. Think of this session as a safe and secured space where you can express your opinions and I urge you not to hold back but be frank, bold and candid.”

“I urge you to speak out about the problems and challenges as you see in society and in your environment. I urge you to speak out about the economy, education, infrastructure, energy, jobs, health care, corruption, use of our resources and the issues that matter to you. And I urge you to speak out for a better future and a better life for all the people of our beloved country Ghana.”

John Mahama said the inputs made by Ghanaians will be incorporated into the NDC’s 2020 manifesto as a blueprint for national development.

He said the forum which was non-partisan was to give a voice to ordinary Ghanaians who are not politicians to contribute to the development of Ghana.

Present at the speak-out session in the Upper East region were traditional rulers, queen mothers, journalists, worker unions, traders, civil servants among others.

Also in attendance were the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; the NDC National Organiser, Joshuah Akamba; Former Chief of Staff; Julius Debra; Deputy National Women’s Organiser, Abigail Mensah and other executives of the party.