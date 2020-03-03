The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said they will compare their records to that of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and allow the Ghanaian electorates to choose between the two.

“This year’s campaign will be issues-based, it will be a campaign of records, we shall compare our records and we shall compare the records of our friends and decide.”

This was contained in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokonor, at the annual Danjuar Festival of the Bimobas of Garu and Tempane districts in the Upper East Region.

The ex-president said even though the NDC will be comparing and campaigning on issues, the party will also listen to the people through the “Speak out tour” which would allow for ordinary Ghanaians to speak on issues they want to be addressed.

“It will not be only my knowledge and experience that I will use to solve your problems, but I will tap into your knowledge, skills, availability, and experience to collectively transform your lives,” he said.

According to the NDC leader, the Bimoba area had seen “so much support and collaboration from the NDC, particularly from our founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings, and the history of the area cannot be told without the NDC.”

Mr Mahama said his administration did “remarkable work in the Bimoba land; critical among the developments that we have done in this land include the Tamne Irrigation Dam, and we are all also aware that the Bolga-Bawku-Pulmakom road would have been completed by now if the NDC was in government.”

“Within the last four years that the NDC was in government, we built 25 classroom blocks. When the NDC took office in 2009, only five schools were on the School Feeding Programme. Under the NDC government, 100% of all the schools in Garu and Tempane are on the School Feeding Programme,” he added.

Mr Mahama encouraged the people to work towards maintaining peace in the area, “Peace is not only the absence of conflict or war, but peace is also the presence of freedom, justice and the actualisation of true freedom of speech. We cannot jeopardise the peace that we have been able to build over the years for this country.”