Former President George H.W. Bush was the first president in nearly 50 years to have a train memorial, and thousands showed up to pay their respects

Nearly a week after his death, former President George H.W. Bush traveled via train to his final place of rest in College Station, Texas.
His casket was loaded aboard 4141 — a locomotive named for the 41st president — which had a car specially outfitted with clear side panels so people could pay their respects to the former commander in chief as the train rolled by, the Associated Press reported.
Thousands of people showed up to do just that — carrying flags and signs or placing coins along the tracks to be flattened by the memorial train.
The train traveled from Houston, where a second memorial service was held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Memorial, where he was interred in the family plot with his wife Barbara Bush and daughter Robin Bush, who died at age 3 of leukemia.
It was the first train memorial procession in nearly 50 years. The last one was for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, 49 years ago. The first, the AP reported, was for President Abraham Lincoln.
The former commander in chief died on November 30, 2018 at age 94. His casket lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, and a service — attended by every living president — was held in the National Cathedral on Wednesday.
The above image shows the crowds of people in Navasota, Texas.
According to the above photo from the Associated Press, Ana Garza from Cypress, Texas placed coins on the tracks to be flattened by the memorial train carrying former President Bush.
Family members follow the casket to its final resting place.