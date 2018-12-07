Pulse.ng logo
Former President George H.W. Bush was the first president in nearly 50 years to have a train memorial, and thousands showed up to pay their respects

He was the first president in nearly 50 years to have a train procession.

Ryder Davis, 3, watches the memorial train for President George H.W. Bush pass through Pinehurst, Texas, atop the shoulders of his father, 27-year-old Matthew Davis, on Thursday, in Pinehurst, Texas. play

  • Nearly a week after his death, former President George H.W. Bush's body traveled via train to its final place of rest in College Station, Texas on Thursday.
  • His casket was loaded aboard 4141 — a locomotive named for the 41st president — which had a car specially outfitted with clear side panels so people could pay their respects to the former commander in chief as the train rolled by, the Associated Press reported.
  • It was the first train memorial procession in nearly 50 years. The last one was for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, 49 years ago. The first, the AP reported, was for President Abraham Lincoln.

Nearly a week after his death, former President George H.W. Bush traveled via train to his final place of rest in College Station, Texas.

His casket was loaded aboard 4141 — a locomotive named for the 41st president — which had a car specially outfitted with clear side panels so people could pay their respects to the former commander in chief as the train rolled by, the Associated Press reported.

Thousands of people showed up to do just that — carrying flags and signs or placing coins along the tracks to be flattened by the memorial train.

The train traveled from Houston, where a second memorial service was held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Memorial, where he was interred in the family plot with his wife Barbara Bush and daughter Robin Bush, who died at age 3 of leukemia.

It was the first train memorial procession in nearly 50 years. The last one was for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, 49 years ago. The first, the AP reported, was for President Abraham Lincoln.

The former commander in chief died on November 30, 2018 at age 94. His casket lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, and a service — attended by every living president — was held in the National Cathedral on Wednesday.

Following the Houston service for former President George H.W. Bush, he was taken via train to College Station, Texas.



Thousands lined up along the tracks to pay their respects to the former president, who died at age 94 on November 30, 2018.



Crowds held signs and waved flags along the tracks.



The train was headed to former President Bush's final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.



The train was outfitted with clear panels so that the casket could be viewed as it traveled to College Station.



The above image shows the crowds of people in Navasota, Texas.



According to the above photo from the Associated Press, Ana Garza from Cypress, Texas placed coins on the tracks to be flattened by the memorial train carrying former President Bush.



Family members follow the casket to its final resting place.



