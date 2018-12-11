Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio files defamation suits against media organizations, seeks over $300 million in damages

Politics Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio files defamation suits against media organizations, seeks over $300 million in damages

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was pardoned by President Trump last year, has filed defamation lawsuits against CNN and the New York Times

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FILE PHOTO: Sheriff Arpaio is pictured waiting for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during a campaign event in Phoenix play

FILE PHOTO: Sheriff Arpaio is pictured waiting for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during a campaign event in Phoenix

(Thomson Reuters)

  • On Monday, former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio filed a defamation suit against several media companies he alleges falsely referred to him as a "convicted felon."
  • He is requesting punitive damages in excess of $300,000,000.
  • In October, Arpaio filed a suit against the New York Times for an opinion article that called him a "truly sadistic man."

Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff whom President Donald Trump pardoned last year, filed a defamation suit against CNN, the HuffPost, and Rolling Stone, saying the news organizations "published false and defamatory statements" about him.

Arpaio was convicted of contempt of court in 2016 for violating the terms of a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case. The order stopped Arpaio from holding people he believed were in the country illegally. Trump issued his first-ever presidential pardon before Arpaio was sentenced.

Arpaio's lawsuit names not only the media organizations as plaintiffs but also reporters Chris Cuomo, Kevin Robillard, and Tessa Stuart, as well as CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker. In it, Arpaio cites several instances in which the three news organizations called him a "convicted felon," an "ex-felon," or said he had been sent to prison. Because of Trump's pardon, Arpaio has never been convicted of a felony.

Read more: How former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio became the most hated lawman in America

The lawsuit alleges that, because of these statements, Arpaio's "distinguished 55-year law enforcement and political career has been severely harmed, as his reputation has been severely damaged among and with the Republican establishment." This, Arpaio argued, hurts his 2020 run for Senate. He is seeking $300,500,000 in damages, as well as attorney fees.

This is not Arpaio's first lawsuit against a major news organization. In October, the former sheriff filed a libel suit against The New York Times for an August 2017 opinion article that called him a "truly sadistic man." In that suit, Arpaio alleges that writer Michelle Cottle cast him in a "negative, false" light. He sought $147.5 million in damages.

Top 3

1 Politics Here's what you missed this weekend: Trump says Kelly's out,...bullet
2 Politics 'We can do better': The Navy's newest fleet commander says US...bullet
3 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., argue during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington.
Politics 'You constantly misstate how much of the wall is built': Schumer and Pelosi confront Trump over false claims during chaotic, on-camera debate
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: (L-R) U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) participate in a markup hearing before the House Judiciary Committee March 29, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a markup hearing on H.Res.184, Resolution of inquiry requesting the President and directing the Attorney General to transmit, respectively, certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to communications with the government of Russia; and H.Res.203, Resolution of inquiry requesting the President, and directing the Attorney General, to transmit, respectively, certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to certain communications by the President of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu tears into Republican colleagues during Google hearing: 'If you want positive search results, do positive things'
Andrew Gillum
Politics Andrew Gillum spoke at a Democratic National Committee event and undermined speculation that he'll launch a 2020 bid
Vietnam Vet
Politics A bill that would have given benefits to thousands of Navy veterans who might have been exposed to Agent Orange just failed to pass the Senate
X
Advertisement