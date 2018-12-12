Flynn sentencing memo reveals the extent of his cooperation with officials: Thousands of documents, the production of electronic devices, and over 62 hours of meetings

news

Attorneys for Michael Flynn released a sentencing memo suggesting 200 hours of community service and no prison time, in return for his cooperation with the US government's Russia investigation.

The memo gives a broader scope of Flynn's cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller's office — beyond what was revealed last month in Mueller's sentencing recommendation memo for Flynn.

According to the memo, Flynn "has produced thousands of documents to the Department of Justice," "facilitated the production of electronic devices," and sat in meetings with officials for "approximately sixty-two hours and forty-five minutes."

Attorneys for Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser and a former policy adviser to his campaign, released a sentencing recommendation memo on Tuesday night — and it revealed the extent to which Flynn cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Flynn's attorneys are asking for "a term of probation not to exceed one year," 200 hours of community service, and no prison time. Last week Mueller's office released their own sentencing memo that also recommended no prison time. Flynn will be sentenced on December 18, according to Politico.

Read more: Mueller filing reveals Michael Flynn interviewed with investigators 19 times, recommends no jail time

In December 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to charges of lying to the FBI about his contact with then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during Trump's transition, which he was heavily involved with.

"He has cooperated extensively with several Department of Justice investigations, as detailed in the addendum to the Government’s Memorandum in Aid of Sentencing," the memo states. "As the Government has made clear, his cooperation was not grudging or delayed. Rather, it preceded his guilty plea or any threatened indictment and began very shortly after he was first contacted for assistance by the Special Counsel’s Office."

This cooperation was first hinted at in Mueller's memo — where we learned that Flynn spoke to either the special counsel's office or to other Department of Justice officials 19 separate times.

Now in Flynn's memo, a broader (but still limited) picture has been painted. Flynn's cooperation according to his attorneys was "timely and substantial."

"He participated in five pre-plea proffer sessions with the Special Counsel’s Office and fourteen additional meetings with the Government pursuant to the Plea Agreement entered on December 1, 2017," the memo claims.

He spoke to officials for approximately 62 hours and 45 minutes, provided thousands of documents — both before and after his plea agreement — and facilitated the "production of electronic devices."

The memo itself is 14 pages, additional exhibits include 50 letters of support, and seven references to his military service.

Read the full memo below »