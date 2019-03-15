Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will participate in the AFRICA CEO FORUM on March 25 and 26 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Félix Tshisekedi's assumption of the presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the end of January 2019 marks the beginning of a new era for the country. This democratic transition raises a great many expectations, especially in terms of economic recovery.

As the newly elected Head of State of the DRC is now faced with challenges ranging from diversifying an economy that is highly dependent on the mining sector, to developing the country’s infrastructure and agriculture, fighting mass unemployment, and improving the business climate to spur investments, the AFRICA CEO FORUM will enable President Tshisekedi to present his economic recovery plan to the community of international investors and business leaders gathered in Kigali.

About the AFRICA CEO FORUM

The AFRICA CEO FORUM is the largest international gathering of African private sector decision-makers and financiers. At its previous edition in Abidjan in March 2018, it brought together 1,500 business leaders, public decision-makers and investors from Africa and around the world for two days of discussions around the need to transform African champions in the face of international competition. The Forum is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and by Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in the organisation of economic promotion events.

