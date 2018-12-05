'FAIRNESS PLEASE': Rudy Giuliani blasts Twitter after typo links to a 'disgusting anti-President message'

news

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's attorney, suggested his Twitter account was invaded after he unintentionally tweeted a link to an anti-Trump website.

Giuliani appears to have neglected to include an additional space at the end of his sentences, causing his tweet to link to the website "G-20.In," a website with a domain from India.

The website currently displays a terse message about President Donald Trump.

In a tweet, Giuliani suggested — without evidence — that Twitter, may have been involved in linking his tweet to the apparent anti-Trump website.

"Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message," Giuliani said on Twitter.

Giuliani appeared to be referring to a previous tweet sent on Friday about special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing Russia probe. The investigation reached a milestone on Tuesday after Mueller filed a memo recommending no prison time for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

In his tweet, the president's attorney railed against Mueller for the timing of the special counsel's legal moves, two of which were issued while Trump was traveling abroad.

Giuliani referenced Trump's trip to the G-20 summit in Argentina last week, which followed former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleading guilty; and Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July, which came days after 12 Russian military officials were indicted for hacking Democratic Party operatives' computers.

"Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for G-20.In July he indicted the Russian who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please?" Giuliani tweeted earlier on Tuesday.

Giuliani appears to have neglected to include an additional space at the end of his sentences, causing his tweet to link to the website "G-20.In," a website with a domain from India.

The website itself shows a terse message:

Giuliani suggested without evidence that Twitter may have been involved in linking his tweet to the apparent anti-Trump website.

"The same thing-period no space-occurred later and it didn't happen," Giuliani said in his tweet. "Don't tell me they are not committed cardcarrying [sic] anti-Trumpers. Time Magazine also may fit that description. FAIRNESS PLEASE."

The tweet has since received around 16,000 retweets and 43,000 "likes," making it one of the most-circulated messages on his account.

Giuliani has also made several gaffes on Twitter in recent days. On Friday, he tweeted "Kimim ° has f," prompting the Twitterverse to speculate on what he intended to type.

In recent weeks, the social media platform banned numerous political operatives, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and far-right provocateur Laura Loomer. Twitter's decision sparked backlash from both sides of the political aisle, worrying some who fear that the company will be taking a more active role in censoring its content.