According to him, the continent’s development is currently largely driven by politicians but that will soon be replaced by free trade.

Mr Ofosu-Dorte said this while in an interview with Accra based Citi Television.

He maintained that over the years, politician-led initiatives have not yielded the best of results for the continent.

“The more you take the control away from politicians the more Africa will develop faster. So, if you look at Africa from a traditional point that we don’t celebrate ideas, yes, but if you do free trade, and people realize that I can upscale and I can sell my goods anywhere and there is a payment platform and there is a way I can export, the innovation and the ideas need not wait for approval from government, people will just do it,” he said.

Adding that, very often, governments are impediments.

“They are just too slow. And in terms of removing systems and all the rest. Systems that prevent us from trading, they are too slow in doing that. This is why I believe in the AFCTA as one of the most significant things that can make a significant change…” he noted.