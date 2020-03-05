According to him, Mr Debrah thinks he’s too young, noting that “he thinks he has a lot to do, and he wants to serve the president at the background and his dream is to work.”

Mr Atubigah, who contested former President Mahama for the flagbearer position emphasised that “Put me on record that former chief of staff Julius Debrah turned down the opportunity of becoming our running mate. “You remember if he didn’t become our chief of staff at the time that he took over, believe me we wouldn’t have got the numbers that we got. So, I’m just giving you a clue, he turned that opportunity down and opted out that he wasn’t interested, and he doesn’t want it, he didn’t want it.”

He said this while in an interview with Accra based Class FM.

He revealed that fresh consultations have resumed to choose a new vice-presidential candidate from among a list of stalwarts of the party including a former second deputy governor of the Central Bank Dr Johnson Asiamah, former Attorney General Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong.

The announcement he said will be done in the coming days before the end of March.