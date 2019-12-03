The 45-month programme was launched by EAC secretary general Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko and the EU ambassador to Tanzania, Manfredo Fanti in Arusha.

The programme will be implemented by the EAC Secretariat and the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

European Union (EU) has created a 10-milion euros (about $11 million) kitty to address security challenges in East African region

The East African Community (EAC) has launched a joint programme to address the growing security threats in the six-nation bloc and its neighbours.

EU ambassador to Tanzania Manfredo Fanti (left) confers with EAC Secretary General Liberat Mfumukeko in Arusha, Tanzania on November 27, 2019. (theeastafrican)

“The project being launched today [Wednesday] will seek to reduce opportunities for transnational and cross border threats in the integration process, ” said Mr Mfumukeko.

Mr. Fanti said that no country was immune to transnational crimes such as terrorism, noting that the project would hinge on capacity building and exchange of information.

The grant is part of 85 million euros ($93 million) the EU has disbursed to the bloc for a five-year period (2016-2021) to support various development initiatives in the region, according to Mr Mfumukeko.