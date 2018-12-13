Pulse.ng logo
Defying Trump, Senate Republicans move to officially blame Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Jamal Khashoggi's death

President Donald Trump has so far gone out of his way to stand by the Saudi crown prince over Jamal Khashoggi's killing.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks to the press after receiving a briefing from U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on developments in Saudi Arabia on Capitol Hill on November 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) play

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks to the press after receiving a briefing from U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on developments in Saudi Arabia on Capitol Hill on November 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

(Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

  • Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Thursday introduced a joint resolution condemning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Jamal Khashoggi's death.
  • The joint resolution must also pass in the House, and if this occurs it would land on President Donald Trump's desk.
  • The measure goes directly against Trump's stance on this issue.
  • Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who wrote columns for The Washington Post, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Thursday introduced a joint resolution condemning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Jamal Khashoggi's death.

The measure, which also calls for the US to reduce support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, states the Senate "believes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi."

The joint resolution must also pass in the House, and if this occurs it would land on President Donald Trump's desk.

Trump has so far gone out of his way to stand by the crown prince over Khashoggi's killing, hence the measure goes directly against his stance on this issue.

Senators on Thursday also debated a resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who wrote columns for The Washington Post, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Read more: Trump gave his most direct endorsement of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the investigation into Jamal Khashoggi's murder closes in on him

The CIA has reportedly concluded with "high confidence" the crown prince ordered Khashoggi's killing, but Trump has continued to express doubts and refused to point the finger at the young Saudi ruler.

Trump's position on this issue has put him at odds with the GOP foreign policy establishment, which has vehemently condemned Riyadh and the crown prince over Khashoggi's killing.

The Trump administration has dodged questions on the matter in recent days, typically shifting the conversation toward the importance of the strategic partnership between the US and Saudi Arabia or turning attention toward Iran's nefarious activities in the Middle East.

Some have gone as far to accuse Trump of engaging in a "cover up" of Khashoggi's killing.

Read more: Jared Kushner reportedly gave the Saudi crown prince advice on how to 'weather the storm' after Jamal Khashoggi's killing

