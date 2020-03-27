In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the model Ghana will adopt will be made clear once the decision is taken.

“We are very near a decision point and I am very sure that once that one is concluded, we will now have clarity on the path we are going.”

He explained that the government is being meticulous to determine which option will be in the best interest of the country.

“We are close to a decision point on the best model, and the optimal thing to do. So, that is not out of panic or emotion but it is directed by the science and data as we’ve done so far in guiding us to this point.”

He added that although the President now has the legal backing to impose restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, such a decision will not be taken without any planned state action geared towards arresting the situation.

“We are considering more strict limitations of movement… The new Imposition of Restrictions bill we have now gives the President power to narrow in and limit restrictions, but not restrictions for restrictions’ sake, but one that will allow us to do some more specific things like aggressive testing which will yield results,” he said.

Ghanaians have been calling for a declaration of a lockdown due to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country.

As at 0930GMT on Friday, March 27, 2020, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count was 136 cases.

Out of the total number, 78 were people under mandatory quarantine, 58 were people in the general national population.

Three of those in the general national population have however died and one person has recovered.

This leaves the total number of active cases at 132.