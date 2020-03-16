In an address on Facebook, the NDC flagbearer said the Akufo-Addo government is not doing enough to protect Ghanaians from an economic plunge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mr Mahama, the government must release a plan on how to keep the economy afloat.

“What the government did not address is the wide-reaching economic impact of the pandemic. We have seen governments around the world make bold moves to protect the economies and we should expect the government of Ghana to respond rapidly to this challenge. I, therefore, call on the government to publish its plans to protect the economy including the possibility of a statement to Parliament on the expected impact on our economy of the destructions of COVID-19 on global supply chains and international travel.”

“A comprehensive budget review to Parliament may be necessary subsequently. The virus is not only an Accra or Tema problem as you have noticed. One of the cases was found in Obuasi. Government must therefore immediately ensure the provision of isolation centres in all regions of the country. An identified case kilometres from Accra must not be transported to Accra for isolation and or treatment.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has said this is a national issue and therefore pledges the NDC’s support for the government to help tackle the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

“The virus outbreak is a national issue and we really are all in this together. My party and I will play our role in supporting national efforts to mitigate the threats and to support our people through this crisis. I give my word to the people of Ghana that as the Minority and the voice of the voiceless, we will hold the government to account on these issues while remaining vigilant in ensuring that the public is protected. This is not a time for words. It is a time for action.”

Coronavirus confirmed in Ghana

On Sunday (March 15, 2020) Ghana confirmed 4 more cases of Coronavirus. This brings to the total number of cases reported in the country to 6.

Announcing this development at a press conference, the government said three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Ashanti Region.

The Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie said the new cases were also imported into the country.

He said two of the cases were confirmed on March 13, 2020, while the other two were confirmed on March 14, 2020.