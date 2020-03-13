On Thursday, Rwanda Foreign Affairs Minister and Chairman EAC Council of Ministers Vincent Biruta called for the postponement of all EAC meetings that require large crowds.

Along other meetings such as the EAC 40th Ordinary Council of Ministers scheduled for April 14, all been suspended until further notice due to the global outbreak of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Rwanda Foreign Affairs Minister and Chairman EAC Council of Ministers Vincent Biruta. (Taarifa Rwanda)

On Thursday, Rwanda Foreign Affairs Minister and Chairman EAC Council of Ministers Vincent Biruta called for the postponement of all EAC meetings that require large crowds, in a letter to the EAC Secretary General Liberat Mfumumkeko.

“As we are all aware, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), is rapidly evolving and spreading too many countries around the world. Several lives have since been lost and many people are being infected at a fast rate,” said Biruta.

“Against this background, I have the honour to kindly request you the following: To postpone the 21st EAC Summit until further notice; To hold all scheduled meetings by video conference, where possible; and 3. To postpone and suspend all other meetings and activities that require large gatherings.”

East Africa Community member state leaders pose for a photo at a past EAC event. (regionweek)

Following EAC cue, Kenya has suspended all public gatherings, meetings, games, events and church crusades after the first case was confirmed on Friday.

Other EAC member countries such as Rwanda have also since limited and in some cases banned international conferences indefinitely over the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic as the virus continued to spread across the world.