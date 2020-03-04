Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Victor Kusi Boateng told Accra-based Class FM that all is set for construction to begin on Thursday.

“We’re going to witness the groundbreaking, the laying of the foundation stone by his excellency the President of the Republic then officially the building of the national cathedral is about starting and it starts from tomorrow.”

When President Akufo-Addo announced the construction of the national cathedral he also inaugurated the Board of Trustees of the Cathedral.

The Board has so far supervised the demolition of structures located on the earmarked area for the construction of the cathedral including houses of some judges.

Most Ghanaians criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for approving such a project when Ghana has a lot of developmental needs.

But in an indirect response to all the critics, President Akufo-Addo said the state will not fund the construction. He said the state only facilitated the process by offering the land in question to be used.

He stressed that the decision to build a national cathedral was a pledge he made and needed to fulfill.

The cathedral will accommodate close to 20,000 Ghanaians during national programmes such as swearing-in of presidents-elect, state burials and major Christian programmes among others.