A handful of potential 2020 Democratic candidates are holding on to the majority of support in an early poll released by CNN and conducted by SSRS.

Failed Texas Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke comes in at No. 3 in the poll, right behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren fall behind O'Rourke, who is one of this year's breakout Democratic stars.

It seems Beto O'Rourke is stealing Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren's thunder in the 2020 race.

O'Rourke surged as the only candidate to make gains on CNN's latest polling of the potential Democratic electorate since October. O'Rourke, who ran an unsuccessful but popular Texas Senate race, rose five points in the poll, coming in with 9%. Though he hasn't publicly said he'll run for president, O'Rourke said he is not ruling anything out .

Meanwhile, Warren and Harris dropped 5 percentage points each, leaving them at 3% and 4% respectively.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, continues to claim the top of the list, receiving 30% of support from potential voters. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont comes in second, receiving 14% of backers. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey clocks in at 5%. None of the other 14 candidates tested receive 5% of support.

Read more: Meet the 2020 presidential contenders who are poised to start campaigning right away in 2019

Numbers dropped for politicians like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Attorney General Eric Holder, who have not publicly stated interest in running for office. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who is just now settling down after a landslide re-election victory in November, has picked up steam since October, rising two percentage points.

Representative John Delaney of Maryland is the only Democrat to fully declare his intention to run for president, and former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, who this week said he's considering a run, didn't hit 1% of support in the poll.

NOW WATCH: Anthony Scaramucci claims Trump isn't a nationalist: 'He likes saying that because it irks these intellectual elitists'

See Also:

SEE ALSO: Beto O'Rourke is quickly becoming a national figure for Democrats at a time when the party has no clear leader