Christine Blasey Ford begins negotiations with the Senate over her testimony about sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh

news

Christine Blasey Ford told lawmakers on Thursday that she would be prepared to testify next week, as long as she's offered "terms that are fair and which ensure her safety."

Ford accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school. He has denied the allegation.

Ford's attorney said she would like to set up a call on Thursday with staffers to discuss the conditions under which Ford would testify.

Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who alleges that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school, is reportedly in negotiations with the Senate Judiciary Committee about telling them her story.

She "would be prepared to testify next week," as long as she is offered "terms that are fair and which ensure her safety," according to an email sent to the committee by her attorneys and obtained by The New York Times.

In the email, Ford's lawyer said she would like to talk with committee staffers on Thursday about the conditions under which Ford would testify, but said that it is not possible for Ford to testify on Monday.

The lawyer, Debra Katz, said it is Ford's "strong preference" that an investigation into her allegations be conducted prior to her testimony. Katz didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment on the email.

"As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home," the email said, according to the Times. "She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety."

Kavanaugh, who has denied the allegations, has agreed to testify.

Republicans decided on Thursday to enlist an independent attorney with experience litigating assault cases to question Ford, according to The Times, rather than having the 11 male Republicans on the committee do so.