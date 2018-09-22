China scraps trade talks with the US as tariff threats escalate

news

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has canceled upcoming trade talks with the United States and will not send vice-premier Liu He to Washington next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The Wall Street Journal said a mid-level delegation was due to travel to Washington ahead of Liu’s visit, but the trip has now been abandoned.

Earlier this week, China added $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list as it retaliated against U.S. duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods set to go into effect from September 24.

"In order to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and the global free trade order, China will have to retaliate as a response," a statement from the ministry said earlier Tuesday, before the specifics of the retaliation were released.

The Trump administration initiated the latest round in the US-China trade war overnight. When the new tariffs take effect, over half of all Chinese goods coming into the US will be subject to duties. The US has sought to use tariffs to pressure Beijing to change some of its trade practices.

"For months, we have urged China to change these unfair practices and give fair and reciprocal treatment to American companies," President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"We have been very clear about the type of changes that need to be made, and we have given China every opportunity to treat us more fairly. But, so far, China has been unwilling to change its practices."

The new tariffs from Beijing are in line with what the ministry previously threatened, and they mean 85% to 95% of American exports to China are now facing tariffs.