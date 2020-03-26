In a statement Wednesday, on Wednesday, to all Health Care professionals, the Health Ministry’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board, warned that irrational use of these hydroxychloroquine may lead to irreversible blindness.

All Pharmacies and chemists in Kenya have now been banned from selling Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine drugs. Only clients with a valid prescription from a medical doctor will be allowed to purchased the drug going forward.

This is after it emerged that members of the public were stocking up on the drugs to self medicate for the coronavirus. Kenya is currently grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic with cases soaring to 31 so far.

This follows the news that the United States of America is using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat SARS-COV-2, there has been a rush by many to acquire these medicines from pharmacies to stock them.

Please note that irrational use of these hydroxychloroquine may lead to irreversible blindness which is detrimental to the health of the general public,” says the board.

The board called on Kenyans to note that clinical trials utilizing the two medicines are currently ongoing and no robust clinical data substantiating their use for prophylaxis and curative purposes is available, hence caution has to be applied when using them.

Health officials in Nigeria have also since issued a warning over chloroquine abuse after three people in the country overdosed on the drug, in the wake of President Trump’s comments about using it to treat coronavirus.