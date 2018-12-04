Chelsea Clinton shares sweet photo of the first time she met George H.W. Bush as a toddler

news

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton tweeted a photo on Monday of the first time she met George H.W. Bush.

The photo appears to be taken when Chelsea, born in 1980, was a toddler.

That would mean Bush was vice president at the time, and Chelsea's father, Bill, was Arkansas governor.

"I'm very grateful for the friendship our families share," she wrote.

Chelsea Clinton shared a sweet photo of the first time she met George H.W. Bush on Monday, as the nation mourned the death of the 41st president.

The photo shows a toddler Chelsea holding onto her parents' hands at what appears to be a lawn party.

Bush, who would have been President Ronald Reagan's vice president at the time, crouches down to greet a bashful-looking Chelsea.

"Loved finding this photo over the weekend of my first time meeting President George H.W. Bush," she recalled. "I remember his kindness toward me."

Chelsea said that her parents pointed out that Bush "was both kind & good enough to direct me to the restroom!"

"I'm very grateful for the friendship our families share," she said.

A few years later, Bill Clinton would go on to unseat then-President Bush after he had served just one term in office.

Despite Bush and her father's political differences, they went on to become close friends in later life, and worked on raising money for charity together.

When Bush died last week, former President Clinton issued a statement saying he and his wife "give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship."

Clinton also remembered the same day that his daughter met the elder Bush in his statement.

"I will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed," Clinton added. "From the moment I met him as a young governor invited to his home in Kennebunkport, I was struck by the kindness he showed to Chelsea, by his innate genuine decency, and by his devotion to Barbara, his children, and their growing brood."

The Clintons are expected to attend Bush's Washington, D.C. funeral on Wednesday morning.