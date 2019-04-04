Brunei has a new death penalty law against homosexuality.

We take a look at the other countries with strict laws against homosexuality.

Brunei, a country in Asia, has introduced a strict law against homosexuality.

Despite protests from the international community, the nation has new Islamic laws that make homosexuality and adultery offences punishable by stoning to death.

This was announced in a press release published the government's website. "The Syariah Law, apart from criminalizing and deterring acts that are against the teachings of Islam, it also aims to educate, respect and protect the legitimate rights of all individuals, society or nationality of any faiths and race," the statement read.

The sharia penal code, which includes amputation as punishment for stealing, was fully implemented on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Prior to this, homosexuality was illegal in Brunei. It carried a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

Following the introduction of this new law, Business Insider SSA by Pulse looks at the 10 countries where homosexuality is punishable by death.

They are:

Nigeria - The death penalty only applies in parts of the country where sharia law is adopted. It is illegal in the rest of the country.

Afghanistan

Brunei

Iran

Mauritania

