Brett Kavanaugh says he doesn't question whether Christine Blasey Ford was sexually assaulted 'at some point in her life,' but says it wasn't him

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in his first television interview since two women accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct in high school and college, Kavanaugh said he believes that Christine Blasey Ford was sexually assaulted ‘at some point in her life,' but denied that he was involved.

Ford accuses Kavanaugh of holding her down and groping her during a high school party in the 1980s, and putting his hand over her mouth so she couldn't scream. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied her claims.

Kavanaugh said while he doesn't deny that Ford was sexually assaulted by someone in her past, it was not him.

Kavanaugh and Ford are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday

Judge Brett Kavanaugh said he believes that the woman accusing him of sexual assault may have been a victim of such an act "at some point" in her life, but said he didn't do it.

Kavanaugh was talking about Christine Blasey Ford, the college professor who said Kavanaugh held her down and groped her during a high school party in the 1980s.

In his first television interview since Ford's accusations became public and a second woman leveled additional accusations against him, Kavanaugh repeated his previous denial and said he has no plans to walk away from his Supreme Court nomination.

“The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise,” Kavanaugh told Fox News with his wife, Ashley, sitting by his side. “I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place. But what I know is, I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”

The interview follows new accusations from Deborah Ramirez, who claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party while the two were students at Yale.

“I remember a penis being in front of my face,” Ramirez told the New Yorker in an story published Sunday night, “I knew that's not what I wanted, even in that state of mind.”

Ramirez said she was heavily intoxicated the night the alleged incident happened, and cannot remember many details.

Ford and Kavanaugh are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. In a letter sent from Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, Kavanaugh said that he would “not be intimidated” by what he called “smear” accusations against him.

"I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed," Kavanaugh wrote.

President Donald Trump and the White House remain supportive of Kavanaugh.