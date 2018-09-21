Brett Kavanaugh is underwater in a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll as a sexual assault claim hangs over his Supreme Court confirmation

news

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Brett Kavanaugh's popularity is falling among some voters.

Survey results released Thursday showed that 38% of respondents said they oppose Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. About 34% said they approve.

The poll was taken from Sunday through Wednesday this week, at the same time that sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh began picking up momentum. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a California college professor, accused Kavanaugh of holding her down on a bed and groping her during a party while the two were in high school in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh says it never happened. President Donald Trump, who nominated Kavanaugh for the vacant Supreme Court seat, said he stands by his choice, but has said Ford should tell her story to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Plans for that appear to be underway.

The newest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll represents a sizable shift from a survey taken in July. At the time, 32% of respondents said they approved of Kavanaugh and 26% said they opposed him.

The most recent data show this is the first time in the history of the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that a Supreme Court nominee has been underwater ahead of their confirmation, the network said.

Women over age 50, suburban women, independents, and seniors were among the largest groups who said they oppose Kavanaugh, according to the survey.