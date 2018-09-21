Pulse.ng logo
Brett Kavanaugh is underwater in a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll as a sexual assault claim hangs over his Supreme Court confirmation

Brett Kavanaugh's poll numbers have taken a hit in the last few days as a lingering sexual assault scandal threatens to derail his chances of being confirmed to the Supreme Court. A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal shows Kavanaugh's popularity falling among women over 50, senior, and independents.

  • Brett Kavanaugh has been losing steam among voters in recent days, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.
  • The survey said 38% percent of respondents said they oppose Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. About 34% said they approve.
  • The survey was taken between Sunday and Wednesday this week, just as news of a sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh gained momentum.
  • The numbers are shift from another NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll taken in July, when 32% of respondents said they approved of Kavanaugh and 26% said they opposed him.
  • According to NBC, the opposition in the most recent poll comes from women over age 50, suburban women, independents and seniors.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Brett Kavanaugh's popularity is falling among some voters.

Survey results released Thursday showed that 38% of respondents said they oppose Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. About 34% said they approve.

The poll was taken from Sunday through Wednesday this week, at the same time that sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh began picking up momentum. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a California college professor, accused Kavanaugh of holding her down on a bed and groping her during a party while the two were in high school in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh says it never happened. President Donald Trump, who nominated Kavanaugh for the vacant Supreme Court seat, said he stands by his choice, but has said Ford should tell her story to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Plans for that appear to be underway.

The newest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll represents a sizable shift from a survey taken in July. At the time, 32% of respondents said they approved of Kavanaugh and 26% said they opposed him.

The most recent data show this is the first time in the history of the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that a Supreme Court nominee has been underwater ahead of their confirmation, the network said.

Women over age 50, suburban women, independents, and seniors were among the largest groups who said they oppose Kavanaugh, according to the survey.

Protesters voice their opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and their support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, during a demonstration on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2018.
