Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault are expected to testify in a public hearing on Monday

Politics Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault are expected to testify in a public hearing on Monday

The public hearing, scheduled for Monday, will be the first time Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will address critics amid the contentious nomination process.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
kavanaugh hearing play

kavanaugh hearing

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

  • The Senate Judiciary Committee will conduct a public hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting while the two were in high school in the 1980s.
  • The public hearing, scheduled for Monday, will be the first time Kavanaugh and Ford will publicly speak at length on the matter.
  • The hearing is expected to delay a planned vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.
  • Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor, claimed that Kavanaugh was "stumbling drunk" when he allegedly sexually assaulted her during a party in high school.
  • President Donald Trump brushed off the accusations and pointed fingers at Democrats, who he believes are trying to stall Kavanaugh's confirmation to the high court.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will conduct a public hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while the two were in high school in the 1980s.

The public hearing, scheduled for Monday, will be the first time Kavanaugh and Ford will publicly speak at length on the matter. It is being held during a contentious confirmation process for Kavanaugh, who is expected to replace former Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.

The hearing on the assault allegation is expected to delay Thursday's planned vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor, claimed that Kavanaugh was "stumbling drunk" when he allegedly sexually assaulted her during a party in high school. She claimed Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her over her clothes, and covered her mouth with his hand when she started to scream.

In 2012, Ford and her husband sought a psychologist who took notes of a similar incident, although it did not specifically name Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has denied the claim and said he would testify to "refute this false allegation" and "defend my integrity."

"This is a completely false allegation," he said in a statement. "I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday."

On Monday, President Donald Trump brushed off the allegations and said Kavanaugh's confirmation was still "on track."

"If it takes a little delay, it'll take a little delay," Trump said.

"Judge Kavanaugh looks forward to a hearing where he can clear his name of this false allegation," White House spokesman Raj Shah added in a statement. "He stands ready to testify tomorrow if the Senate is ready to hear him."

Top 3

1 Politics Here is the full text of Kemi Adeosun's resignation letter as...bullet
2 Politics China has banned this ethnic minority group from ever setting...bullet
3 Politics 5 of the easiest countries to become a citizenbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Donald Trump
Politics As Trump orders the release classified Russia docs, a top House Democrat says the FBI and DOJ told him the move would be a 'red line'
Donald Trump
Politics Trump throws bombshell into Russia investigation, orders release of controversial surveillance documents and Comey texts
trump xi us china boxing 2x1
Politics THE BIG ONE: Trump slams China with tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods, taking the trade war to the next level
Brock Long
Politics FEMA chief Brock Long is reportedly being investigated for improper use of government vehicles