Boris Johnson ordered to apologise to Parliament for failing to declare earnings

Boris Johnson ordered to apologise after failing to declare over £50,000 in earnings to parliament.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards finds that the errors were not inadvertent.

Johnson failed on nine occasions to make declarations within the rules.

The revelation is embarrassing as allies of Johnson prepare to back him in a potential leadership challenge against Theresa May.

Boris Johnson has been forced to apologise to the House of Commons after failing to report his full earnings to the House authorities on nine occasions.

The former Foreign Secretary repeatedly failed to register his earnings within the time period required under parliamentary rules, the Commissioner for Standards found.

"The nine late registrations made by the Member at the time I began my inquiry had a total value of £52,722.80 which represents almost seventy per cent of a Member’s salary," the Commissioner said in a statement.

They added that the breach of the rules did not appear to be inadvertent.

"The number of late registrations suggested a lack of attention to the House’s requirements, rather than inadvertent error. In light of that, this matter could not be concluded by way of the rectification procedure," they said.

They added: "Although Mr Johnson has told me that the late registrations were 'inadvertent', the fact that the late registrations had happened on four separate occasions and involved nine payments, suggests a lack of attention to, or regard for, the House’s requirements rather than oversight or inadvertent error."

Johnson told MPs on Thursday that he accepted that he had broken the rules.

"You will be aware that the Committee on Standards published a report on nine payments, mainly unexpected foreign royalties I am very sorry to say were recorded late on the register of members interests," Johnson told the Commons.

"I fully accept that the delay was a breach of the House's rules and although I am grateful to the committee recognising that there was no intention to mislead the House and I have been completely transparent I therefore offer the house a full and unreserved apology."

The revelation is highly embarrassing for Johnson as allies prepare for him to challenge May should there be a vote of no confidence in her leadership in the coming months.