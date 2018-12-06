Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Boris Johnson ordered to apologise to Parliament for failing to declare earnings

Politics Boris Johnson ordered to apologise to Parliament for failing to declare earnings

The former Foreign Secretary failed to declare all of the money he had received to House authorities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boris Johnson play

Boris Johnson
  • Boris Johnson ordered to apologise after failing to declare over £50,000 in earnings to parliament.
  • The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards finds that the errors were not inadvertent.
  • Johnson failed on nine occasions to make declarations within the rules.
  • The revelation is embarrassing as allies of Johnson prepare to back him in a potential leadership challenge against Theresa May.

Boris Johnson has been forced to apologise to the House of Commons after failing to report his full earnings to the House authorities on nine occasions.

The former Foreign Secretary repeatedly failed to register his earnings within the time period required under parliamentary rules, the Commissioner for Standards found.

"The nine late registrations made by the Member at the time I began my inquiry had a total value of £52,722.80 which represents almost seventy per cent of a Member’s salary," the Commissioner said in a statement.

They added that the breach of the rules did not appear to be inadvertent.

"The number of late registrations suggested a lack of attention to the House’s requirements, rather than inadvertent error. In light of that, this matter could not be concluded by way of the rectification procedure," they said.

They added: "Although Mr Johnson has told me that the late registrations were 'inadvertent', the fact that the late registrations had happened on four separate occasions and involved nine payments, suggests a lack of attention to, or regard for, the House’s requirements rather than oversight or inadvertent error."

Johnson told MPs on Thursday that he accepted that he had broken the rules.

"You will be aware that the Committee on Standards published a report on nine payments, mainly unexpected foreign royalties I am very sorry to say were recorded late on the register of members interests," Johnson told the Commons.

"I fully accept that the delay was a breach of the House's rules and although I am grateful to the committee recognising that there was no intention to mislead the House and I have been completely transparent I therefore offer the house a full and unreserved apology."

The revelation is highly embarrassing for Johnson as allies prepare for him to challenge May should there be a vote of no confidence in her leadership in the coming months.

Top 3

1 Politics The most powerful images from the nation's remembrance of...bullet
2 Politics At 95, Bob Dole stands up from wheelchair to salute fellow...bullet
3 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Michael Avenatti leaves the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division after posting bail for a felony domestic violence charge.
Politics Michael Avenatti reportedly has to sell his cars, watches, and a jet to pay $2 million in divorce debts
Donald Trump
Politics Trump is reportedly not worried about a massive US debt crisis as he'll be out of office by then
Theresa May
Politics Theresa May offers MPs a vote on the Brexit backstop in last ditch bid to save her deal
Jamal Khashoggi crown prince protest
Politics Senators are now confident that Saudi crown prince was 'complicit' in Jamal Khashoggi's murder
X
Advertisement