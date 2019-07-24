On Wednesday, the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament officially announced he would take on veteran President Museveni in the upcoming 2021 national elections.

Donning his signature red beret which he has called a "symbol of resistance", Bobi Wine confirmed to his followers that he will be on the Presidential ballot box.

Earlier this year Uganda's Supreme Court upheld a decision to remove an age cap of 75 for presidential contenders, paving the way for Museveni to run again in 2021.

Ugandan pop star turned leading opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has thrown his hat in the presidential ring and is ready to give President Yoweri Museveni a run of his money.

On Wednesday, the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament officially announced he would take on veteran President Museveni in the upcoming 2021 national elections.

Donning his signature red beret which he has called a "symbol of resistance", Bobi Wine confirmed to his followers that he will be on the Presidential ballot box.

"On behalf of the people of Uganda I am challenging you (Museveni) to a free and fair election in 2021," the singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, announced at an event in Kampala.

https://twitter.com/HEBobiwine/status/1154030657909039104?s=20

Wine, 36, entered parliament in 2017 and has since emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, striking a chord with young Ugandans with his songs about social justice.

One of his songs contains the lyrics "freedom fighters become dictators," while others hint that Museveni has stayed in power too long.

In 2018, he was named as one of 100 most influential young Africans.

Earlier this year Uganda's Supreme Court upheld a decision to remove an age cap of 75 for presidential contenders, paving the way for Museveni to run again in 2021.