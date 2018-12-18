President Bill Clinton was impeached 20 years ago, on December 19, 1998.

Clinton was the second president in US history to be impeached. Despite the House's vote, Clinton promised to stay in the presidency until the "last hour."

Here's what that winter day looked like in Washington, D.C.:

December 19, 1998, was a cold winter day. Bill and Hillary Clinton prepared for the outcome of the House impeachment vote.

WILLIAM PHILPOTT/AFP/Getty Images

Pro and anti-Clinton protesters gathered around Capitol Hill.

MARIO TAMA/AFP/Getty Images

People demonstrated outside the Capitol all day.

MARIO TAMA/AFP/Getty Images

Newt Gingrich, then-speaker of the House, had named Rep. Ray LaHood, an Illinois Republican, to preside over the impeachment proceedings.

Photo by Douglas Graham/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

That same day, Rep. Bob Livingston, a Louisiana Republican who had been the Speaker of the House-elect, resigned over his own case of adultery. He encouraged Clinton to do the same.

WILLIAM PHILPOTT/AFP/Getty Images

The House of Representatives voted on President Clinton's articles of impeachment. Two articles passed by close margins.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

That morning, the Washington Post reported that pizza deliveries in the Capitol were booming that week due to staffers working late nights to prepare for the impeachment vote.

(Washington Post screenshot)

On the same day the House voted on his impeachment, President Clinton was calling off operation Desert Fox, a brief bombing campaign against Iraq.

(Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

Once passed, the two articles of impeachment were delivered to Secretary of the Senate Gary Sisco.

Photo by Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

President Clinton spoke outside the White House after the House voted to impeach him.

(Photo credit should read GEORGE BRIDGES/AFP/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton stood by Bill's side as he delivered a speech following the vote of impeachment.

(Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

Despite the outcome of the vote, the Clintons smiled as they met members of the press outside the White House.

(Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

