Avenatti calls Democrats 'weak-kneed' after criticism of his handling of Kavanaugh accusers

Attorney Michael Avenatti has said that he has "credible information" that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh participated in sexual misconduct.

He has not yet provided evidence and says his client has been granted multiple security clearances and will come forward "only when SHE is ready."

But Democrats are reportedly unhappy with Avenatti's treatment of the supposed new allegations and fear that his approach may aid those looking to undermine other accusers' arguments.

One Democratic aide told The Daily Beast: "If he had vetted it through a media outlet and had journalists represent it in a well-reported way or have the committee introduce it, it would have been better."

In response, Avenatti said the concerns were "ridiculous" and simply" another example of certain Democrats being weak-kneed and not up for the fight."

The allegations of the two women that have publicly come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault could prevent the judge getting a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. But in interviews with The Daily Beast, Democratic senators and aides expressed concern that Avenatti may undermine the arguments against Kavanaugh as he appears to tease new information.

One unnamed Democratic aide working on Kavanaugh's confirmation proceedings said that Avenatti's approach was undercutting other allegations.

"I believe there is a decent chance the person he reps may have a real allegation. But he undercut it. If he had vetted it through a media outlet and had journalists represent it in a well-reported way or have the committee introduce it, it would have been better."

Avenatti has not yet provided evidence or named his client, but has spoken of her government background and credibility.

On Tuesday, Avenatti tweeted that he would only disclose his client's name "only when SHE is ready and we have adequate security measures in place." He said he expected that point would be in the next 36 hours.

Avenatti first announced on Sunday that he had "credible information" about Kavanaugh and that he has a client that would come forward with new details and accusations against him.

He claimed that he had evidence that, at multiple house parties in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge would target women using alcohol and drugs "in order to allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them."

A senior Democratic aide told The Daily Beast: "Mr Avenatti has a tendency to sensationalize and make his various crusades more about himself than about getting at the truth."

"This moment calls for the exact opposite."

The two public Kavanaugh accusers, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, face claims from Republicans and President Donald Trump that their claims are fabricated or being weaponized by Democrats.

Both women have given media interviews. In Ford's case, she decided to identify herself to the Washington Post after news that an unidentified woman had accused Kavanaugh of assault began to leak.

"If Michael Avenatti has any evidence, he should come forward promptly. If he has a client who has relevant information, I welcome hearing from him," Democratic Senator Chris Coons, a member of the judiciary committee, told the Daily Beast.

"If there are additional allegations to come forward, this would absolutely be the time because I don’t see us pursuing this matter much more than the next week or two at most."

Ford is due to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, while the panel's vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation is set for Friday.

Coons suggested that Avenatti's approach could make this new accuser seem less credible, and perhaps arm critics with ammunition to dismiss the other women's allegations.

Ford, he said, had "attempted to contact news outlets and the committee before Judge Kavanaugh was confirmed as being the nominee." He said that her claims are "credible" because she was "trying to balance a deep yearning to remain confidential… while also wanting to make sure that the general public knew her allegations."

Avenatti told the Daily Beast in response that Democrats' concerns were "ridiculous."

"I think it is another example of certain Democrats being weak-kneed and not up for the fight," he told The Daily Beast. "If the heat is too hot in the kitchen they need to just get out."

Avenatti's Twitter is currently on private. He wrote that this is because "the bots and Trump trolls are out in full force due to my representation re Kavanaugh. I will change this back as soon as I am able."