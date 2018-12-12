news

Nigeria's main opposition leader, Atiku Abubakar, late OAP, Tosyn Bucknor, and late Nollywood actress, Aisha Abimbola are among the most searched people on Google in 2018.

Google announced the top searched people and other trending stories in Nigeria on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. The Google trend report revealed 2018 moments and top trends based on searches conducted all over the world, and in Nigeria.

The top-trending lists contain major events in news, loses, movies, sports, lyrics and questions Nigerian asked Google in 2018.

Read on to see the biggest people of the year according to Google.

1. Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Alejandro Sánchez, also known simply as Alexis, is a Chilean professional footballer who plays as a forward for English club Manchester United and the Chile national team.

Majority of the searches for Alexis are from the 6 Southwestern Nigeria with Ondo state topping the list

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gabonese striker joined Arsenal on the January transfer deadline day and has been a revelation for the Gunners ever since. He is currently among the top goal scorer in the EPL.

3. Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a retired American actress who became a member of the British royal family upon her marriage to Prince Harry. Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and is of mixed race.

The duchess announced her first pregnancy in October.

4. Stan Lee

In November, Stan Lee, an iconic writer, editor, and co-creator of characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, and the X-Men, passed away.

The new of his death trended on social media for a week.

5. Philippe Coutinho

Brazilian magician Philippe Coutinho sacrificed Champions League football to sign for Barcelona from Liverpool during the January transfer window. The furore surrounding his transfer undoubtedly landed him on the list.

6. Atiku Abubakar

Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar will be contesting 2019 presidential election against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 72-year-old politician emerged the presidential candidate of the country's opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in October 2018.

Majority of the searches for Atiku are from North-eastern Nigeria with his home state, Adamawa state topping the list including Benue state.

7. Tosyn Bucknor

The Nigerian On-Air Personality passed away on November 19, 2018 at the age of 37 as a result of sickle cell complications.

8. Avicii

Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, was a Swedish musician, DJ, remixer and record producer. Reports have it that he killed himself.

9. Aisha Abimbola

The popular Yoruba actress, popularly known as Omoge Campus died after a battle with cancer. She passed away in Canada on May 15, 2018. The news of her death shocked the movie industry in Nigeria.

10. Sylvester Stallone

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone is an American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer.

He is well known for his Hollywood action roles, including boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky series, soldier John Rambo in the five Rambo films, and mercenary Barney Ross in the three The Expendables films. News about his death filtered across the world in February but the 71-year-old took to social media to dismissed the rumour.