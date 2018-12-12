Pulse.ng logo
Go
Atiku, Tosyn Bucknor among most searched people on Google Trends

Politics Here are the most searched people in Nigeria on Google in 2018

Atiku Abubakar, late OAP, Tosyn Bucknor, and late Nollywood actress, Aisha Abimbola are among the most searched people on Google in 2018.

  Published:
"They are buying your future," said opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, accusing the ruling party of offering cash inducements to voters

(AFP)

Nigeria's main opposition leader, Atiku Abubakar, late OAP, Tosyn Bucknor, and late Nollywood actress, Aisha Abimbola are among the most searched people on Google in 2018.

Google announced the top searched people and other trending stories in Nigeria on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. The Google trend report revealed  2018 moments and top trends based on searches conducted all over the world, and in Nigeria.

The top-trending lists contain major events in news, loses, movies, sports, lyrics and questions Nigerian asked Google in 2018.

ALSO READ: The top 10 most searched people we lost in 2018, according to Google trends

Read on to see the biggest people of the year according to Google.

1. Alexis Sanchez

play (Sky Sports)
 

Alexis Alejandro Sánchez, also known simply as Alexis, is a Chilean professional footballer who plays as a forward for English club Manchester United and the Chile national team.

Majority of the searches for Alexis are from the 6 Southwestern Nigeria with Ondo state topping the list

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 10 Premier League goals for Arsenal this season play

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 10 Premier League goals for Arsenal this season

(AFP/File)
 

Gabonese striker joined Arsenal on the January transfer deadline day and has been a revelation for the Gunners ever since. He is currently among the top goal scorer in the EPL.

3. Meghan Markle

2. Meghan Markle

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a retired American actress who became a member of the British royal family upon her marriage to Prince Harry. Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and is of mixed race.

The duchess announced her first pregnancy in October.

4. Stan Lee

Stan Lee, 95

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)
 

In November, Stan Lee, an iconic writer, editor, and co-creator of characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, and the X-Men, passed away.

The new of his death trended on social media for a week.

5. Philippe Coutinho

play (Sky Sports)
 

Brazilian magician Philippe Coutinho sacrificed Champions League football to sign for Barcelona from Liverpool during the January transfer window. The furore surrounding his transfer undoubtedly landed him on the list.

6. Atiku Abubakar

This Buhari must go, Atiku declares at southwest rally play

"They are buying your future," said opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, accusing the ruling party of offering cash inducements to voters

(AFP)
 

Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar will be contesting 2019 presidential election against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 72-year-old politician emerged the presidential candidate of the country's opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in October 2018.

Majority of the searches for Atiku are from North-eastern Nigeria with his home state, Adamawa state topping the list including Benue state.

7. Tosyn Bucknor

Top 10 most searched people Nigerians lost in 2018 by Google play

Nigerian OAP Tosyn Bucknor passed away at age 37 this year

(Twitter/Olawale Agbede)
 

The Nigerian On-Air Personality passed away on November 19, 2018 at the age of 37 as a result of sickle cell complications.

8. Avicii

2. Avicii

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
 

Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, was a Swedish musician, DJ, remixer and record producer. Reports have it that he killed himself.

9. Aisha Abimbola

Aisha Abimbola

(Vanguard )
 

The popular Yoruba actress, popularly known as Omoge Campus died after a battle with cancer. She passed away in Canada on May 15, 2018. The news of her death shocked the movie industry in Nigeria.

10. Sylvester Stallone

play (STEVE GRANITZ)
 

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone is an American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer.

He is well known for his Hollywood action roles, including boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky series, soldier John Rambo in the five Rambo films, and mercenary Barney Ross in the three The Expendables films. News about his death filtered across the world in February but the 71-year-old took to social media to dismissed the rumour.

Top 3

